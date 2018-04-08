UNB students suggest hunt and cull to fight St. Andrews deer overpopulation

ST. ANDREWS, N.B. – A picturesque East Coast tourist town is fighting to keep its deer population under control as residents deal with decimated gardens, damaged property and smelly surprises in their backyards.

A group of University of New Brunswick students studying the deer overpopulation issue in St. Andrews say the problem has even prompted some parents to keep their kids inside for fear of lyme disease.

The students – who investigated both lethal and non-lethal options for deer management as part of their studies – will present their findings at the St. Andrews town hall Monday.

They say the best way to deal with the problem is through a hunt and cull.

St. Andrews is just slightly over eight square kilometres large, but the community is home to around 107 deer — or 13 deer per square kilometre.

The UNB students say the town is a paradise for the animals, with plenty of food, beautiful gardens, a warm climate, and no natural predators in the area.