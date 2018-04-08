Trump calls out 'Animal Assad' for suspected chemical attack

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria. Syrian rescuers and medics said the attack on Douma killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government denied the allegations, which could not be independently verified. The alleged attack in Douma occurred Saturday night amid a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces after the collapse of a truce. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a “mindless CHEMICAL attack” in Syria that has killed women and children, though he’s offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.
Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government is denying the allegations of such an attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus, the capital.
Trump says in a tweet Sunday that the “area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world.” He says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran — influential Syrian backers — “are responsible for backing Animal Assad.”
Trump is calling for the area to be opened “immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”