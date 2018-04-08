Peel police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a Toronto man wanted for domestic assault.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning to the area of Northaven Drive and Atwater Avenue in Mississauga.

A 47-year-old woman was found with injuries and taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

Police learned the man allegedly responsible was known to the victim and had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Renaldo Francois, 35, is wanted for aggravated assault, assault, and uttering death threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.