The Latest: Wet red carpet greets stars at UK theatre awards

LONDON – The Latest on British theatre’s Olivier Awards (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Cuba Gooding Jr., Queen guitarist Brian May and Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood are among the stars on a damp London red carpet for British theatre’s Olivier Awards.

Gooding Jr. is currently starring in a London revival of “Chicago,” and is due to present an award at the Oliviers, Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards.

Actors Michael Sheen, Alfred Molina and Imogen Poots also walked the carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall during a London drizzle on Sunday evening.

Hip-hop musical “Hamilton” is nominated in a record 13 categories for Sunday’s awards.

___

12:10 p.m.

“Hamilton” could break the record for most wins at British theatre’s Olivier Awards, a haul of nine trophies awarded last year to “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

“Hamilton” is heading into Sunday night’s ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall with 13 nominations.

Other contenders in acting categories include Bryan Cranston for “Network,” Andrew Garfield for “Angels in America” and Imelda Staunton, nominated for both “Follies” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Jez Butterworth’s Northern Ireland drama “The Ferryman” has eight nominations in non-musical categories.

Named for the late British actor Laurence Olivier, the prizes honour achievements in London theatre, musicals, dance and opera. Winners in most categories are chosen by a panel of stage professionals and theatregoers.

___

10:55 a.m.

Women’s rights activists are due to join stage stars on the red carpet at British theatre’s Olivier Awards, where “Hamilton” leads the race for trophies with 13 nominations.

Inspired by the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment and abuse, several leading actresses will bring guests from feminist groups and anti-domestic violence organizations to Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton is nominated in a record 13 categories, including best new musical. Jamael Westman, in the title role, and Giles Terera as Aaron Burr are both nominated for best actor in a musical.

Other contenders in acting categories include Bryan Cranston for “Network,” Andrew Garfield for “Angels in America” and Imelda Staunton, nominated for both “Follies” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”