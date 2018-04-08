Syrians in Raqqa afraid, angry, frustrated as they rebuild

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this Thursday, April 5, 2018 photo, Syrian students run in front of buildings that were destroyed last summer during fighting between U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters and Islamic State militants, in Raqqa, Syria. Six months after IS was driven out, residents of Raqqa feel they have been abandoned as the world moves on. They are trying to rebuild but fear everyone around them: the Kurdish-led militia that administers the majority Arab city; Syrian government forces nearby; gangs who kidnap or rob whoever shows signs of having money; and IS militants who may still be hiding among the people. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
RAQQA, Syria – Six months after the Islamic State group was driven out, residents of the Syrian city of Raqqa feel they have been abandoned as the world moves on.
They are trying to rebuild but fear everyone around them: the Kurdish-led militia that administers the majority Arab city; Syrian government forces nearby; gangs who kidnap or rob whoever shows signs of having money; and IS militants who may still be hiding among the people.
The Associated Press spoke to over a dozen residents on a recent visit, most of whom spoke of their woes on condition of anonymity because they feared for their safety.