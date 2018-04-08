QuickQuotes on Kinder Morgan suspending Trans Mountain spending

Kinder Morgan says it is suspending all non-essential activities and related spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. Some quotes:

“As KML has repeatedly stated, we will be judicious in our use of shareholder funds. In keeping with that commitment, we have determined that in the current environment, we will not put KML shareholders at risk on the remaining project spend.” — Steve Kean, chairman and CEO of Kinder Morgan Canada

“The government of Canada believes that the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline is in our national interest, which is why we approved the project and why we continue to stand by our decision. This crucial resource project will expand export markets for Canadian resources and create thousands of good, middle-class jobs and no one should be standing in the way of those jobs and the families that stand to benefit. The government of Canada calls on premier Horgan and the B.C. government to end all threats of delay to the Trans Mountain expansion. His government’s actions stand to harm the entire Canadian economy.” — Jim Carr, federal minister of natural resources

“A devastating but predictable development. Last week premier Notley again declared victory on Trans Mountain. Days later, Kinder Morgan suspends the project because of uncertainty created by the B.C. New Democrats. And Justin Trudeau continues to do nothing. Weeks ago the Alberta NDP surrendered in their fake fight with the B.C. NDP when premier Notley cancelled her symbolic wine boycott. Then she claimed one court decision was final victory. Her government won’t even call on PM Trudeau to declare KM a national interest project. The Alberta NDP government’s weakness, fumbling and incompetence has given strength to the enemies of our biggest source of jobs and prosperity. And now our vital economic interests are hanging by a thread.” — Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party

“Albertans have been clear: Get this pipeline built. And Albertans are right. This pipeline must be built. Never count Alberta out. This pipeline will be built. Tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to the economy. Better public schools. Better public hospitals. That’s what this pipeline means for us and for our country as a whole. We have won a series of important and decisive legal victories. The courts threw out B.C.’s last case without even hearing it. And I am confident we will continue to win. We are also calling on the federal government to act in the defence of Alberta and working people in Western Canada in the way they have in the past for other parts of this country. A federal approval of a project must be worth more than the paper it’s written on.” — Rachel Notley, premier of Alberta

“The level of frustration I have with the Lib government’s actions regarding our natural resources has exceeded my good nature. They have an abysmal record, are frankly full of themselves and are putting at risk the livelihoods of working Canadians.” — Lisa Raitt, Conservative MP and deputy leader.

“The writing is on the wall, and even Kinder Morgan can read it. Investors should note that the opposition to this project is strong, deep and gets bigger by the day. This announcement shows that this widespread opposition has reached critical mass. British Columbians’ desire to protect clean water, safeguard the environment and stand behind Indigenous communities cannot be ignored or swept under the rug. We encourage Kinder Morgan to shelve this project before the litany of lawsuits, crumbling economics, and growing resistance against the pipeline does it for them.” — Mike Hudema, climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace Canada