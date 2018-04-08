Politicians blame each other for NYC public housing crisis

NEW YORK, N.Y. – New York City’s massive public housing system is finally getting attention from politicians after years of neglect and a winter of heating failures.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently declared a state of emergency at the New York City Housing Authority and said he would set up an independent monitor to oversee repairs.

The move came after federal housing secretary Ben Carson said he would require the agency to get prior approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for any expenditure out of its capital fund.

Cuomo’s announcement also came five days after his Democratic primary opponent, actress Cynthia Nixon, toured a public housing complex in Brooklyn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, has blamed underfunding by the federal and state governments for the system’s woes.