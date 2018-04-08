Loading articles...

One teen dead, one facing charges after truck crash in southern Manitoba

Last Updated Apr 8, 2018 at 11:40 am EDT

A 15-year-old boy is dead and an 18-year-old is facing multiple charges following a car crash in southern Manitoba.

Manitou RCMP say both teens were in a pickup truck that flipped over in a field in the municipality of Lorne shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The 15-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

Police have charged 18-year-old Kyle Nolan Devos with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and several other driving charges.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies