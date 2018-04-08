Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Patrick Reed wins Masters

Jordan Spieth reacts after putting on the 18th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Patrick Reed is this year’s Masters winner.

He shot 71 in the final round to finish 15-under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler.

