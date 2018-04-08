Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Humboldt community gathers for vigil to honour team members
by News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 8, 2018 8:53 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 8, 2018 at 9:14 am EDT
The welcome sign is shown in Humboldt, Sask., April 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
The community of Humboldt, Sask., will gather Sunday to mourn at the home arena of the Broncos junior hockey team following a crash that killed 15 people.
Fourteen people were also injured when the team bus collided with a tractor trailer at a highway intersection on Friday.
Watch the live stream of the event here starting at 9 p.m. ET
Among those killed are the junior hockey team’s head coach, Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, forwards Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter, defenceman Stephen Wack and the team’s play-by-play radio announcer, Tyler Bieber.
As of early Sunday morning, a crowdfunding effort on the website GoFundMe had raised more than $2.9 million for the players and families affected by the crash.
Tonight would have been game six in its SJHL playoff series against Nipawin.
