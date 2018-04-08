Humboldt community gathers for vigil to honour team members

The community of Humboldt, Sask., will gather Sunday to mourn at the home arena of the Broncos junior hockey team following a crash that killed 15 people.

Fourteen people were also injured when the team bus collided with a tractor trailer at a highway intersection on Friday.

Watch the live stream of the event here starting at 9 p.m. ET

Among those killed are the junior hockey team’s head coach, Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, forwards Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter, defenceman Stephen Wack and the team’s play-by-play radio announcer, Tyler Bieber.

As of early Sunday morning, a crowdfunding effort on the website GoFundMe had raised more than $2.9 million for the players and families affected by the crash.

Tonight would have been game six in its SJHL playoff series against Nipawin.

