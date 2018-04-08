Loading articles...

WATCH LIVE: Community of Humboldt gathers to honour fallen team members

Last Updated Apr 8, 2018 at 8:56 pm EDT

A team photo of the 2016/2017 Humboldt Broncos hockey team hangs in Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., on Saturday, April 7, 2018. RCMP say 15 people are dead and 14 people were injured Friday after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan. Police say there were 29 people including the driver on board the Humboldt Broncos bus when the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Highway 35 north of Tisdale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

A vigil is underway for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The community of Humboldt, Sask., has gathered to mourn at the home arena of the Broncos junior hockey team following a crash that killed 15 people.

Fourteen people were also injured when the team bus collided with a tractor trailer at a highway intersection on Friday.

Watch the vigil live:

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies