A moment of silence for the Humboldt Broncos

The community of Humboldt, Saskatchewan and all of Canada continue to mourn the 15 people killed when the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos collided with another vehicle.

Fourteen more were injured in the crash, but one has been released from hospital.

The tragedy has struck a chord with people not only here in Canada, but across the entire world. A GoFundMe page has raised over $4.3 million. There were more than 63,000 individual donations from 60 countries.

A vigil held on Sunday evening was attended by thousands to honour the fallen team members.

On Monday morning at 8 a.m., 680 NEWS, along with all of the Rogers Radio stations nationwide, will pause for a moment of silence as we remember the lives lost and those affected by these horrific events.

