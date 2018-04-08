Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada women's basketball team rallies around Humboldt native Paige Crozon
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 8, 2018 7:19 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 8, 2018 at 8:00 am EDT
TOWNSVILLE, Australia – Humboldt native Paige Crozon had 10 points in a losing cause Sunday as Canada was beaten 100-61 by Australia in women’s basketball play at the Commonwealth Games.
A Canada Basketball spokesman said the 23-year-old Crozon had decided to keep playing in the wake of the horrific crash back home in Saskatchewan that saw a semi-trailer collide with a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.
The accident left 15 dead and 14 others injured.
“Given the difficult nature of the situation, the (Canadian basketball) team would prefer to not do interviews on the subject at this time,” the spokesman said.
Crozon played collegiate basketball at Utah and professionally in Germany.
