'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This image released by Universal Pictures shows John Cena, from left, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz in a scene from "Blockers." (Quantrell D. Colbert/Universal Pictures via AP)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – John Krasinksi’s “A Quiet Place” has opened with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year’s second-best debut after “Black Panther.”
The Paramount Pictures thriller far exceeded expectations to land one of the top opening weekends for a horror release. Directed by Krasinski, and starring him and real-life wife Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place” is a badly needed hit for Paramount. It’s the studio’s best non-franchise opening since 2014’s “Interstellar.”
Steven Spielberg’s virtual-reality adventure “Ready Player One” slid to second with $25.1 million in its second weekend.
The R-rated comedy “Blockers” also shrugged off a recent comedy slump in theatres for a solid $21.4 million debut. The film, about parents trying to keep their daughters from losing their virginity, stars Leslie Mann and John Cena.