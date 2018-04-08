A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

NIPAWIN, Sask. – Fifteen people were killed and 14 others injured in a horrific crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. Here is some information about some of those who died:

———

Tyler Bieber:

Bieber worked for Humboldt radio station CHBO and often travelled with the team as its play-by-play radio announcer.

Steven Wilson, a co-worker in Weyburn, Sask., said it was Bieber’s first season announcing for the team. He also covered morning news.

“He definitely had a natural talent,” said Wilson. “He was just passionate about sports.”

Wilson said he filled in a few times for Bieber because he was also busy coaching the Humbolt high school’s basketball and football teams.

———

Glen Doerksen:

Doerksen is described by his employer, Charlie’s Charters, in a Facebook post as an “outstanding friend, husband, and father.”

“In talking to him, he spoke at length of his time in rinks with his own family and now how much he enjoyed being able to take and watch other teams from minor, to senior to SJHL to their hockey games,” the Kinistino Tigers wrote of Doersken, who drove their team to and from playoff games.

“We will never forget the smile on your face as we left Allan after winning the Championship and got you to give ‘two honks for the Cup.’ Tonight Glen, we give two honks for you. Rest easy Sir.”

———

Darcy Haugan:

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos was described in online tributes as a “great man” and amazing mentor to young players.

“He will always be a great man in our hearts,” his sister posted on Twitter under the name Debbie Jayne. “The tears just keep coming.”

Before becoming a coach, he played junior hockey in the league in the 1990s.

Steven Wilson, a radio play-by-play announcer in Weyburn, Sask., called Haugan “the classiest guy” in the league who always had time to chat.

He said the last time he saw Haugan, the coach was playing video games in his office with one of his two young sons.

“He was very dedicated to his family and at the same time he was a hockey guy.”

Wilson said Haugan’s wife, Christina George-Haugan, worked as the team’s office manager.

___

Adam Herold:

The youngest member of the team, Herold would have turned 17 this week.

He was also a new member of the team — up until a few weeks ago, Herold was captain of the Regina Pat Canadians, manager John Smith said. But when the Regina team’s season wrapped up, Herold was sent to join the Broncos for their playoff round.

“He was a wonderful young man. Never afraid to help his teammates. Always there for them. Good, typical Saskatchewan farm boy. Always load the bus, unload the bus, never afraid to roll up his sleeves and get work done,” Smith said.

Smith said Herold is survived by his mom, dad and an older sister.

___

Brody Hinz:

The 18-year-old Hinz had recently started tallying the Broncos’ numbers for Humboldt radio station CHBO.

“Brody had recently joined our Golden West family, mentored by Tyler and the Bolt FM team,” Lydon Frieson, president of Golden West Radio, said in a statement posted on the station’s website.

“Tragedy has hit our community and it reaches into every corner of life in Humboldt.”

Another company statement described Hinz as an intern still in high school.

The night of the crash marked a double tragedy for the family. A relative said on Facebook that another family member lost a baby boy in Humboldt hospital shortly after he was born.

___

Logan Hunter:

Hunter’s death was confirmed by his former team, the St. Albert Raiders in his Alberta hometown.

The organization’s president, Kevin Porter, said he heard the news from Hunter’s mother.

“He always had a smile on his face,” said Porter, who described Hunter as a “smart kid and a great hockey player” with a “great sense of humour.”

___

Jaxon Joseph:

The Edmonton native’s death was confirmed by the Surrey Eagles, his former team in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The Broncos website says Joseph, who was 20 years old, was among the leading scorers in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs, playing on a line with Logan Schatz, another player who lost his life in the crash.

In a profile published on the team’s website in January, Schatz paid tribute to Joseph and fellow linemate Conner Lukan.

“I’ve really clicked with Joseph and Lukan. I can’t say enough good things about them,” Schatz said.

___

Xavier Labelle:

Isaac Labelle eulogized his 18-year-old brother in an Instagram post Saturday.

“I have no words to describe what I’m feeling. Best friends, teammates, allies, brothers,” he wrote. “We’ve been through so much together. We had a special bond from the day you were born.”

“I’m going to miss you bro. I’ll always remember you and who you were will influence me for the rest of my life.”

A defenceman, Xavier Labelle was a native of Saskatoon.

___

Logan Schatz:

The team captain had played for the Broncos for just over four years and had served as team captain for the past 2 1/2 years, his father Kelly Schatz said.

The native of Allan, Sask., played centre and was named the league’s player of the month in February after earning points in eight of nine games. He was 20 years old.

Kelly Schatz said his family is seeking solace in one another.

“It’s hard,” Kelly Schatz said. “I’ve got four other kids and they’re here, which is nice.”

___

Stephen Wack:

The 21-year-old defenceman was one of the victims of the crash, his cousin Alicia Wack confirmed. He had played with the Broncos for two seasons.

Wack said her cousin made the best gingerbread houses and “absolutely lived and breathed hockey.”

“Stephen has always been an amazing person, son, big brother, and cousin. He is one of the most adventurous, ambitious, and loving people that I have ever been blessed to know,” she said in a Facebook post.

___

Information compiled by CP reporters Nicole Thompson, Michelle McQuigge, Morgan Lowrie and Chris Purdy.