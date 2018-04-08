3 dead, 30 wounded in raid by UN-C. African Republic forces

BANGUI, Central African Republic – The United Nations mission in Central African Republic says at least three people have been killed and 30 wounded during a joint operation with the military to dismantle the bases of armed groups inside the capital.

U.N. spokesman Herve Verhoosel said Sunday that both sides used automatic weapons during the crackdown and 11 peacekeepers are among the wounded.

Verhoosel says the operation was aimed at ending the criminal activities of armed groups in the PK5 neighbourhood of Bangui. He said the joint forces took over two bases, confiscated drugs and weapons and arrested eight people before retreating.

The criminal groups had been ordered to disarm voluntarily before the joint operation, but their leaders refused.

The U.N. says it will continue participating in such operations until armed groups are broken up.