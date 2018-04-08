10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHO TRUMP CRITICIZES AFTER SUSPECTED SYRIA CHEMICAL ATTACK

The president condemns a “mindless” chemical attack that kills at least 40 people, calling the Syrian president an “animal” and rapping Russian President Putin.

2. ZUCKERBERG PREPARES FOR CONGRESSIONAL GRILLING

The Facebook CEO is struggling to cope with the company’s worst-ever privacy crisis — allegations that a Trump-affiliated data mining firm may have used ill-gotten user data to try to influence elections.

3. ‘WE HAVE 15 SOULS WHO’LL NEVER GO HOME AGAIN’

Friends and relatives mourn 15 people killed when a semi-trailer slams into a Canadian youth hockey team’s bus.

4. TRUMP SUGGESTS BEIJING WILL EASE TRADE BARRIERS

The president says he thinks the U.S. and China can settle the economic dispute that has rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.

5. KIMMEL TRIES TO DEFUSE FEUD WITH HANNITY

The late-night host has been trading barbs with the Fox News commentator since Kimmel poked fun at Melania Trump’s accent.

6. WHAT NKOREA SAYS IT’S READY TO DISCUSS

Kim Jong Un is prepared to talk about its nuclear weapons program with the U.S., Pyongyang officials say.

7. HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN WINS NEW TERM

Critics fear Orban will use his third consecutive term to intensify his attacks on migration and to strengthen his centralized power structure.

8. HOW PROSECUTORS WILL FRAME CASE VS. COSBY IN RETRIAL

They have lined up a parade of accusers to make the case that the man revered as “America’s Dad” lived a double life as a predator.

9. THUNDEROUS BOX-OFFICE DEBUT FOR ‘QUIET PLACE’

John Krasinski’s thriller opens with $50 million in ticket sales.

10. REED WINS MASTERS FOR FIRST MAJOR TITLE

The 27-year-old Texan calmly rolls in the par putt for a 1-under 71 and a one-shot victory at Augusta.