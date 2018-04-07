Reaction to Humboldt Broncos team bus crash that killed 14 people

Here is some of the reaction on Twitter and from statements issued by prominent people in Canada and internationally to the bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos:

“Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all!” — U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Shocked and saddened by the loss in Saskatchewan. Thinking of all those in the Humboldt Broncos family and everyone affected by this tragedy.” Canadian actor Will Arnett.

“My heart breaks this morning for the entire Humboldt Broncos community. I am sending so much love to everyone affected.” — Ellen DeGeneres, comedian and talk show host.

“We are heartbroken knowing many of those we lost had their entire lives in front of them. We grieve with those facing news no parent or family should ever have to face. And our hearts go out to the community that has lost teammates, coaches, friends, and mentors.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“As a parent and a Saskatchewanian, it is hard to find the words to capture the terrible incident that took place overnight. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends who lost loved ones last night, and Jill and I are praying for a speedy recovery of all those injured and who remain in hospital.

“It the worst kind of tragedy any parent or friend can imagine, and the strength of the Humboldt community, and communities across the region that have been touched by this loss, will be so important now. I have no doubt that the people of Saskatchewan will come together to support each other during this extremely difficult time.” — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

“I am crying. This is every parents worst nightmare. I will be in prayer and will also be regretting that what faith I feel helps in the sharing of these parents grief cannot be accompanied by any works….it’s a helpless feeling. I wish there was something I could do.” — Singer Chantal Kreviazuk.

“The heartbreak of all the families and friends of these young men is felt from coast to coast, to the far north and beyond. So awful. So sudden. So incomprehensible. We are all so sorry for these young lives lost and are mourning with you.” — Singer Jann Arden.

“What a sad day for our country. #PrayersForHumboldt.” — Comedian Gerry Dee.

“Devastating news about the #HumboldtBroncos junior hockey team. Unthinkable tragedy. Praying for the families.” — Actress Debra Messing.

