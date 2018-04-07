Hockey world in shock after Humboldt crash

TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock had tears in his eyes Saturday morning when he opened his pre-game news conference by speaking about Friday’s horrific bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Saskatchewan.

The crash killed 14 people, including the Humboldt Broncos’ head coach and captain.

Another 15 people were sent to hospital, including three in critical condition.

Babcock, who grew up in Saskatoon, says he feels for the families, adding “it’s got to rip the heart out of your chest.”

Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly played his junior hockey in Saskatchewan.

He says playing in the province helped him “gain appreciation for the kind of people that come from there.”