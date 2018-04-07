Female suspect sought in theft of expensive rock

Toronto police are searching for a female suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a rock. But this is not just your average garden variety rock.

Police say the rock in question is a Yoko Ono – a smooth rock with the words “Love Yourself” written on it. It’s believed to be worth $17,000.

The item was taken from the Gardiner Museum located at Bloor and Queen’s Park on the night of March 12.

Security images show an older woman in a long black coat and a red scarf entering the museum and removing the rock which was on display as part of an art exhibit. She was last seen walking south on Queen’s Park.

She’s described as being between 55-60 years of age, approximately five-foot-four, wearing a black coat, red scarf with black stripes, black pants, black hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.