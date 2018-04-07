AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trade dispute between Trump, China grows as markets tumble

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unwilling to yield, President Donald Trump and China’s government escalated their trade clash Friday, with Beijing vowing to “counterattack with great strength” if Trump follows through on threats to impose tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods.

Trump made his out-of-the-blue move when China threatened to retaliate for the first round of tariffs planned by the United States. But for someone who has long fashioned himself as a master negotiator, Trump left it unclear whether he was bluffing or willing to enter a protracted trade war pitting the world’s two biggest economies against each other, with steep consequences for consumers, businesses and an already shaken stock market.

“They aren’t going to bully him into backing down,” said Stephen Moore, a former Trump campaign adviser who is now a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation. He said the Chinese “are going to have to make concessions — period.”

The White House sent mixed signals on Friday as financial markets slid from investor concern about a significant trade fight. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC he was “cautiously optimistic” that the U.S. and China could reach an agreement before any tariffs are implemented but added, “there is the potential of a trade war.”

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters the U.S. was “not in a trade war,” adding, “China is the problem. Blame China, not Trump.”

___

AP sources: EPA chief spent millions on security and travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt’s concern with his safety came at a steep cost to taxpayers as his swollen security detail blew through overtime budgets and at times diverted officers away from investigating environmental crimes.

Altogether, the agency spent millions of dollars for a 20-member full-time detail that is more than three times the size of his predecessor’s part-time security contingent.

New details in Pruitt’s expansive spending for security and travel emerged from agency sources and documents reviewed by The Associated Press. They come as the embattled EPA leader fends off allegations of profligate spending and ethical missteps that have imperiled his job.

Shortly after arriving in Washington, Pruitt demoted the career staff member heading his security detail and replaced him with EPA Senior Special Agent Pasquale “Nino” Perrotta, a former Secret Service agent who operates a private security company.

An EPA official with direct knowledge of Pruitt’s security spending says Perrotta oversaw a rapid expansion of the EPA chief’s security detail to accommodate guarding him day and night, even on family vacations and when Pruitt was home in Oklahoma. The EPA official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

___

China applies its own maximum pressure policy on Pyongyang

TOKYO (AP) — As the U.S.-North Korea summit looms, President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure policy on North Korea may be working — thanks to China.

Beijing appears to have gone well beyond U.N. sanctions on its unruly neighbour, reducing its total imports from North Korea in the first two months this year by 78.5 and 86.1 per cent in value — a decline that began in late 2017, according to the latest trade data from China. Its exports to the North also dropped by 33 per cent to 34 per cent both months.

The figures suggest that instead of being sidelined while North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his surprising diplomatic overtures to Seoul and Washington, China’s sustained game of hardball on trade with Pyongyang going back at least five months may have been the decisive factor in forcing Kim’s hand.

Trade with China is absolutely crucial to North Korea’s survival.

It accounts for the largest share of the North’s dealings with the outside world and provides a lifeline to many of the necessities Pyongyang relies on to keep its nation fed and its economy from breaking down. Estimates vary, but it is believed that roughly half of all transactions in the North Korean economy are made in foreign currencies, with the Chinese yuan being the most common.

___

House’s Steny Hoyer takes a last shot at the top spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steny Hoyer, who has been eyeing the top spot in the House of Representatives for more than a decade, has been travelling through Republican-friendly corners of western Wisconsin this week.

One reason he was doing this may be because House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is not welcome in Trump country.

Hoyer, the Maryland centrist and perpetual leader-in-waiting in the House of Representatives, was on a mission to woo blue-collar voters and help his party win back control of the House.

He was also looking for what could be his last shot. He tells The Associated Press: “Would I like to be speaker? Of course. Would I be disappointed if it doesn’t happen? No.”

___

Gaza violence is latest salvo in war of narratives

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians took part in a mass protest along Gaza’s volatile border with Israel, the second large-scale demonstration in what is expected to be a steady turnout over the coming weeks.

More than 30 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more wounded by Israeli fire in mass protests on Friday and the previous week.

Gaza’s Hamas rulers, who are orchestrating the demonstrations, say the protests are against a decade-old border blockade by Israel. But Israel accuses the Islamic militant group of using the protests as cover for trying to infiltrate the border and attack Israelis. It has warned that anyone approaching the border fence is risking their lives.

Here’s a closer look at how the sides reached this point:

THE HAMAS TAKEOVER

___

Arizona, Texas send 400 troops to border after Trump’s call

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arizona and Texas announced Friday that they would send 400 National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border by next week in response to President Donald Trump’s call for troops to fight drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said about 150 Guard members would deploy next week. And the Texas National Guard said it was already sending Guardsmen to the border, with plans to place 250 troops there in the next 72 hours as an “initial surge,” according to a Guard spokesman. Two helicopters lifted off Friday night from Austin, the state capital, to head south.

The total so far remains well short of the 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members that Trump told reporters he wants to send. New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez’s office said Friday that it had not yet deployed any Guard members. The office of California Gov. Jerry Brown did not respond to questions about whether it would deploy troops.

Trump’s proclamation Wednesday directing the use of National Guard troops refers to Title 32, a federal law under which Guard members remain under the command and control of their state’s governor. This leaves open the possibility that California’s Brown could turn him down.

Defence Secretary James Mattis Friday night approved paying for up to 4,000 National Guard personnel from the Pentagon budget through the end of September. A Defence Department memo says the National Guard personnel will not perform law enforcement functions or “interact with migrants or other persons detained” without Mattis’s approval. It said “arming will be limited to circumstances that might require self-defence,” but it did not further define that.

___

Brazil’s Lula creates standoff with defiance of prison order

SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s defiance of a judge’s deadline to turn himself in and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption has created a tense standoff with the ex-leader holed up with supporters in a union headquarters.

Da Silva, a towering figure in Brazilian politics who leads preference polls ahead of October’s presidential election, is expected to attend a Saturday morning Mass for his late wife to be held at the metallurgical union in the Sao Paulo suburb of Sao Bernardo do Campo.

Federal judge Sergio Moro had given the ex-president until Friday afternoon to present himself to police in Curitiba, about 260 miles (417 kilometres) southwest of Sao Bernardo do Campo.

But the deadline came and went with police reluctant to move into the union building given the thousands of da Silva’s supporters outside, making clashes a possibility. The metallurgical union is where the former president universally known as “Lula” got his start as a union organizer long ago.

“The intention is not to force compliance at any cost, but rather follow the order the best way possible, with tranquility and without a media show,” president of federal police Luis Antonio Boudens said in a statement.

___

Northern California rains raise rivers, and flood concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, San Francisco baseball fans had a game cancelled by rain for the first time in a dozen years, and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water at a damaged dam as a “Pineapple Express” storm drenched Northern California.

San Francisco had record rainfall on Friday as an “atmospheric river” of subtropical moisture streaming from Hawaii pounded the north while leaving Southern California high and dry.

No major problems were reported but flood warnings and watches remained in effect Saturday for the Sierra Nevada, the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco and other areas while authorities warned that flash floods, mudflows and rockslides were possible in heavy rain, especially in the wine country north of San Francisco where wildfires last October stripped the ground bare of soil-gripping plant life.

Runoff from melting snow could add to the chance of rapidly rising mountain streams and rivers in the Sierra, the National Weather Service warned.

Yosemite National Park closed campgrounds and lodging in its busy Yosemite Valley because of flooding concerns, with the Merced River there expected to peak 5 feet (1.5 metres) above flood stage on Saturday.

___

Koreas discuss communication issues ahead of summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea on Saturday held talks over establishing a telephone hotline between their leaders and other communication issues ahead of a rare summit between the rivals later this month.

The closed-door talks between working-level officials at a border village were part of preparatory discussions to set up the April 27 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The meeting, only the third summit between the Koreas since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, could prove to be significant in the global diplomatic push to resolve the standoff over North Korea’s nuclear program.

A summit between Kim and President Donald Trump is anticipated in May.

Before Saturday’s meeting, South Korea didn’t specify what would be discussed other than the hotline between the leaders. The Koreas have agreed not to disclose the contents of their preparatory talks until they reach an agreement, Moon’s office said. The Koreas agreed on the date of the summit in a high-level meeting last week.

South Korea, which has shuttled between Pyongyang and Washington to set up the talks, said Kim had expressed willingness to talk about giving up nuclear weapons during his upcoming meetings with Moon and Trump. The North has yet to officially confirm such intent or Kim’s interest in meeting Trump.

___

Patrick Reed halfway home to 1st major at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship.

He got there by mostly staying out of trouble at daunting Augusta National and mastering the four par 5s.

Reed shot a 6-under 66 in the second round Friday and moved to 9-under 135 for the tournament. He takes a two-shot lead over Marc Leishman into Saturday’s third round, which could be affected by rain.

Forecasts call for steady showers all day, the kind of weather that should soften up what had become a hard and fast test.

The way Reed has played, it’s doubtful even Mother Nature can slow him down.