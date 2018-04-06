Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Masked man sought in Weston and Church shooting
by News Staff
Posted Apr 6, 2018 2:38 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2018 at 2:57 pm EDT
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS
Police are investigating after shots rang out near Weston Road and Church Street on Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call about gunfire heard in the area around 2:15 p.m.
Police say a store window was shot out in what appears to be a robbery. A man wearing a mask was seen running away from the scene.
The suspect is described as a Black male, between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey or black pants and black shoes. Witnesses said his face was covered with a mask and he had a silver handgun.
Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.
