Trevor Zinck, former member of Nova Scotia legislature, reported missing

HALIFAX – Halifax police have issued a request for public help in finding a missing man who is also a former member of the Nova Scotia legislature.

Police say 47-year-old Trevor John Zinck was last seen about a month ago in the Parkstone Road area in the suburb of Dartmouth.

They have sent out a photo of the former politician, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

The police say there’s no evidence to suggest Zinck has been harmed, but they “are concerned for his well-being.”

Zinck last made headlines in April 2015, when he was found guilty of impaired driving and fined $1,000.

He is a former NDP and independent member of the legislature who represented the riding of Dartmouth North from June 2006 until June 2013.

Zinck was among four politicians who pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges that stemmed from a 2010 investigation by the province’s auditor general into constituency allowance spending.

He initially refused to quit politics, but resigned after the Speaker announced the legislature would be recalled to deal with his possible expulsion.