SIU investigates second death involving police administration of naloxone

For the second time in less than a month, the province’s police watchdog is investigating a death that involved police administering the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the investigation is looking into the death of a 45-year-old man in Mississauga on Thursday.

Peel police responded to a call for medical assistance at a building in the Derry Road East and Rexwood Drive area around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man and performed CPR on him. Naloxone was administered.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the SIU. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video related to the incident to upload it through the SIU website.

This is the second time the SIU has invoked it’s mandate regarding an incident of a death involving police administration of naloxone — the first being in March involving the death of a 36-year-old Brampton man.

The practice of the SIU investigating deaths involving police administration of naloxone was met with resistance from the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police in January. OACP President Bryan Larkin wrote a letter addressed to the SIU, suggesting that police forces should not have to inform the agency of deaths or serious injuries if officers’ only interaction with the person was to administer naloxone.

He expressed concern that the threat of a lengthy inquiry might discourage officers from administering naloxone altogether and asked the SIU to stop investigating cases of serious injury or death involving officers administering the opioid-blocking drug.

The agency — which investigates reports involving police where there has been death or serious injury — rejected the request. SIU Director Tony Loparco responded to Larkin saying that the SIU “fully expects chiefs of police to abide by their legal obligations and immediately notify this office of these types of incidents.”

While not all reports of naloxone-related incidents will lead to full investigations, it is up to the SIU to decide how to handle each case, he said.