Senators fan Jonathan Pitre, known as ‘Butterfly Boy,’ dies at 17

Jonathan Pitre, known as the ‘Butterfly Boy’ because of the skin condition he suffered from, has died at the age of 17.
Pitre, who is from the Ottawa area, lived with a rare disease known as epidermolysis bullosa, a painful genetic disorder that caused his skin to easily tear and blister.
A longtime Ottawa Senators fan, he was made an honorary scout by the club in 2014.
Pitre died Wednesday evening at a hospital in Minnesota, where he was receiving an experimental stem cell transfusion.
Many from the sporting and hockey world shared their condolences on Twitter Friday morning, when news of his death spread.
He was an inspiration to many who are suffering terrible, incurable diseases.
RIP, young chap. I’m glad your suffering is over.
Poor young soul. No more pain: rest