Senators fan Jonathan Pitre, known as ‘Butterfly Boy,’ dies at 17

Jonathan Pitre, known as the ‘Butterfly Boy’ because of the skin condition he suffered from, has died at the age of 17.

Pitre, who is from the Ottawa area, lived with a rare disease known as epidermolysis bullosa, a painful genetic disorder that caused his skin to easily tear and blister.

A longtime Ottawa Senators fan, he was made an honorary scout by the club in 2014.

Pitre died Wednesday evening at a hospital in Minnesota, where he was receiving an experimental stem cell transfusion.

Many from the sporting and hockey world shared their condolences on Twitter Friday morning, when news of his death spread.

In a world of sports heroes, one truly has stood out for me personally: Jonathan Pitre. He was an absolute inspiration. He met all his challenges with an incredible courage. Rest in Peace, Jonathan. Our condolences to his amazing Mom, Tina. pic.twitter.com/xTvQDfgPIj — Scott Moore (@MooreScottmoore) April 6, 2018

Jonathan Pitre was the toughest kid I ever met. The last time we saw each other was just before he left for treatment in the US. He was wise beyond his years. RIP #butterflychild pic.twitter.com/GkZupxVdL4 — Stu Schwartz (@StuntmanStu) April 6, 2018

He was the epitome of strength, determination and courage. pic.twitter.com/WhhGzKMuBZ — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) April 6, 2018