Scarborough shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man in his thirties was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot near Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road on Friday night.

Toronto police said the victim suffered an upper body injury.

Roads in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Terraview Boulevard were being blocked as the victim was being taken to hospital via an emergency run.

