RCMP dress as survey crew to catch drivers using cellphones, not buckling up

AMHERST, N.S. – Police in Nova Scotia are going undercover in a novel way to remind drivers to buckle up.

Last month, RCMP officers in Amherst rented a pickup truck and disguised themselves as surveyors in order to catch drivers who thought police weren’t watching.

The disguised Mounties who spotted traffic offences would radio nearby uniformed officers, who stopped the vehicles and issued tickets.

They used the unusual method to issue 83 seatbelt tickets last month.

They also used it for six cell phone tickets, 17 warnings, three unregistered vehicle tickets and three expired safety inspection tickets.

RCMP say they wanted to remind drivers that it’s important to use a seatbelt every time someone gets into a vehicle.

