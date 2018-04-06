Senators fan Jonathan Pitre, known as ‘Butterfly Boy,’ dies at 17

Jonathan Pitre, known as the ‘Butterfly Boy’ because of the skin condition he suffered from, has died at the age of 17.
In a Facebook post today, Tina Boileau calls her son, Jonathan Pitre, a “fearless warrior” and says he fought to increase people’s understanding of epidermolysis bullosa, or EB.
EB is a rare genetic disorder that causes skin to blister and fall off, sometimes even with the slightest touch.
A longtime Ottawa Senators fan, he was made an honorary scout by the club in 2014.
Pitre reportedly died Wednesday in a hospital in Minnesota, where he had been receiving treatment for the disease.
DEBRA Canada, an organization that supports families dealing with EB, called Pitre their “beloved ambassador.”
“Jonathan fought long and hard, and was extraordinary at raising awareness for all those affected by EB,” the organization, whose president is Boileau, said in an email Friday.
Many from the sporting and hockey world shared their condolences on Twitter Friday morning, when news of his death spread.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls Pitre “a hero in every sense of the word.”
The Ottawa Senators said on Twitter that the hockey team is mourning the loss of a “special friend.”
Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report
He was an inspiration to many who are suffering terrible, incurable diseases.
RIP, young chap. I’m glad your suffering is over.
Poor young soul. No more pain: rest