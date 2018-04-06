In the news today, April 6

Seven stories in the news for Friday, April 6

PM TRUDEAU VENTURES INTO OILSANDS TODAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the Alberta oilsands today, less than 24 hours after protesters in Vancouver called for him to revoke the approval of the Trans Canada pipeline project. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside a Liberal party fundraising dinner to bang pots and chant “Kinder Morgan has got to go.” Trudeau will tour a new Suncor oilsands facility today in Fort McMurray.

LATEST JOBS DATA OUT TODAY

Statistics Canada will update the jobs picture for March today. In February, the economy added 15,400 net new jobs to trim the unemployment rate to 5.8 per cent. The February gains were due to a surge in part-time work that offset a decline in full-time positions. The labour force survey also said the gains in February were driven by an increase of 50,300 in public-sector jobs.

N.B. PREMIER SUSPENDS SPEAKER AMID ALLEGATIONS

The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has been suspended from the Liberal caucus pending an investigation into allegations of harassment. Premier Brian Gallant announced Chris Collins’ suspension Thursday, saying the allegations against the 55-year-old Speaker were made by a former employee of the legislative assembly.

BUDGET DAY IN PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

The Prince Edward Island government will table its 2018 budget today amid what one observer says are growing signs of an early provincial election call. Don Desserud, a professor of political science at UPEI, says Premier Wade MacLauchlan may want to call a vote for May or early June while the Island’s economy is relatively strong.

ALBERTA BABY DEATH AND ILLNESS ON FIRST NATION A MYSTERY

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed today on a baby girl who died in a crowded home this week on a First Nation west of Calgary. RCMP are still trying to determine precisely why the child died and 14 other people were taken to hospital from the home. Authorities have said they suffered from influenza-like symptoms. Health Canada also plans to investigate.

EMERGENCY ALERTS COMING TO YOUR CELLPHONE

Starting today, Canadians won’t have to be near a television or radio to receive emergency alerts. Life-threatening emergencies will now be broadcast on compatible mobile phones. As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks, in addition to traditional broadcast channels. Situations that could prompt an alert include forest fires, terrorist threats or an Amber Alert for a missing child.

SEDIN TWINS BID FAREWELL TO VANCOUVER FANS

It was a storybook ending at Rogers Arena as Daniel and Henrik Sedin said farewell to the hometown crowd. Daniel scored the winning goal in overtime, with an assist from Henrik as the Vancouver Canucks beat Arizona 4-3 last night. It was the Sedins’ final NHL game on home ice. The Swedish twins said Monday they are retiring after playing 17 seasons with the Canucks. Their final game will be Saturday in Edmonton.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland meets with U.S. and Mexican trade representative in Washington, D.C.

— New Brunswick Southern Railway to enter pleas on 24 charges stemming from the Lac Megantic disaster.

— The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls holds hearings in Richmond, B.C.

— A woman appears in a Lethbridge, Alta., court, accused of leaving a child in a freezing vehicle while she went drinking.

— The Royal Bank will hold its annual meeting in Toronto.