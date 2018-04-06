Loading articles...

East York garage fire investigated as possible arson

Last Updated Apr 6, 2018 at 6:07 am EDT

Crews battle a fully engulfed garage fire, April 6, 2018. CITYNEWS

A garage fire in East York is being investigated as a possible case of arson.

The fire broke out behind a home on Coleridge Avenue, near Woodbine and Lumsden avenues, around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived on scene the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

