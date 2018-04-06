City offers parking discount during Eglinton Crosstown construction

The city says it is taking steps to soothe angry business owners affected by the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction.

Businesses in the area have complained the construction over the last five years has resulted in less foot traffic and lost revenue.

Taking a page from the King Street Transit Pilot, Mayor John Tory announced customers would receive a $6 discount for paid parking within 200 metres of Eglinton Avenue from Jane Street to Don Mills Road for the duration of the construction.

“Eglinton is a very special street,” Tory said. “If you look at the stretch covered by the discounted parking, from west to east, it has a huge diversity including the Little Jamaica area and many other areas that are quite historic in terms of the retail presence. I strongly encourage people from across the city, now that they know there are these advantages, to come and explore Eglinton Avenue.”

The $5.3-billion Eglinton LRT, which will run from Mount Dennis in the west to Kennedy Station in the east, is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.