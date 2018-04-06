Alberta says people admitted to hospital from First Nation had common viruses

CALGARY – Alberta Health Services says all of the people admitted to hospital from a First Nation west of Calgary where a baby girl died had a variety of common respiratory viruses.

The agency did not comment on the cause of the four-month-old child’s death.

AHS says there is no ongoing risk to the people who were sent to hospital or to the general public.

RCMP were still investigating the girl’s death.

Police and paramedics were called Wednesday to check on a child in medical distress on the Wesley First Nation, one of three reserves that make up the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Ten children and four adults were taken to hospital from one home in the community.