Alberta says people admitted to hospital from First Nation had common viruses

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
RCMP attend the scene after an infant was found dead and 14 others were sent to Alberta Children's Hospital from a home on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, 80 kilometres west of Calgary, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Alberta Health Services says all of the people admitted to hospital from a First Nation west of Calgary where a baby girl died had a variety of common respiratory viruses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Ridewood
CALGARY – Alberta Health Services says all of the people admitted to hospital from a First Nation west of Calgary where a baby girl died had a variety of common respiratory viruses.
The agency did not comment on the cause of the four-month-old child’s death.
AHS says there is no ongoing risk to the people who were sent to hospital or to the general public.
RCMP were still investigating the girl’s death.
Police and paramedics were called Wednesday to check on a child in medical distress on the Wesley First Nation, one of three reserves that make up the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Ten children and four adults were taken to hospital from one home in the community.