Workers run for their lives as crane topples over in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The collapse of a crane has sent construction workers running for their lives in a Florida city, nearly striking a man as it toppled over.

St. Petersburg Police Department said Thursday in a tweet with the video that no one was injured and that the construction site at the new police headquarters didn’t suffer major damage.

A police video recorded by surveillance cameras shows the dramatic moment as the crane falls and misses a man trying to flee the construction site. Other workers are seen running away.