Woman, 21, charged in Brampton hit-and-run that left woman with multiple fractures

Peel regional police have arrested a 21-year-old woman after a hit-and-run in Brampton that left a 45-year-old woman with serious injuries.
The victim, Linda Prakash, was crossing at Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
The driver did not remain at the scene.
Prakash suffered two broken legs, a fractured pelvis, several broken ribs and a fractured skull.
On Thursday, 21-year-old Tiffany Keddie of Brampton was charged with fail to stop at the scene of accident causing bodily harm.
She was released on a promise to appear in court on May 7.