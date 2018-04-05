Talk of spring election growing in Prince Edward Island:political scientist

CHARLOTTETOWN – The Prince Edward Island government will hand down its 2018 budget Friday, amid what one observer says are growing signs of an early provincial election call this spring.

Don Desserud, a professor of political science at UPEI, says Premier Wade MacLauchlan may be tempted to call a May or early June election while the Island’s economy is relatively strong and before the opposition parties have additional time to fully prepare.

He is also noting documents obtained by CBC news suggesting Liberal riding associations are preparing for a possible spring election.

The public broadcaster reported that the document makes reference to the premier’s chief of staff wanting election committees at the district level to be ready by May.

The next election is currently set for October 2019 under provincial legislation, but the government is free to call an election when it pleases.

The government will present its budget on Friday, however there are recent precedents in Atlantic Canada of provincial elections being called before budgets are passed or legislative sessions concluded.

In Nova Scotia, the Liberals tabled their budget last April 27 and then a few days later called a May 30 election that the party went on to win with a slim majority.

A spokeswoman for the P.E.I. premier’s office did not respond to a request for comment.