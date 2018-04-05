The Barry and Honey Sherman murder investigation by the numbers

Toronto homicide detective Sergeant Susan Gomes announced on Jan. 26 that police were treating the suspicious deaths of two billionaire philanthropists, Barry and Honey Sherman, as a double homicide. Gomes spoke to the importance of all the evidence so far collected. “Facts guide our focus,” she said. “Conjecture and speculation have no place.” She described the immensity of the investigation to reporters during a press conference. These are the numbers she highlighted, as well as more numbers Maclean’s has unearthed during our own investigation.

$4.6 billion: The Shermans’ estimated net worth, though it’s likely higher

6,500: Attendees at the Shermans’ funeral

51: Officers working the case

6: How many weeks police spent searching the Shermans’ primary residence, a three-storey home at 50 Old Colony Rd.

150: Bulk or packaged items seized that are “currently being reviewed and forensically analyzed”

240: People interviewed or identified to be interviewed

474: Investigative actions related to the homicides that “have been assigned and are being vigorously pursued”

20: Judicial authorizations and searches either obtained or executed by police

4: Terabytes worth of commercial and residential security camera footage gathered during a community canvas

500: Approximate hours of footage per terabyte