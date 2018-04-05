Loading articles...

Scores and Schedule

Last Updated Apr 5, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

Wednesday’s Games

NHL

Ottawa 4 Buffalo 2

Chicago 4 St. Louis 3

Anaheim 3 Minnesota 1

AHL

Charlotte 6 Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 2 Belleville 1

Rochester 3 Laval 2

Milwaukee 6 Cleveland 3

Rockford 4 San Antonio 2

Stockton 4 Texas 3 (OT)

Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2 (SO)

San Jose 4 San Diego 0

NBA

Orlando 105 Dallas 100

Philadelphia 115 Detroit 108

Miami 115 Atlanta 86

New Orleans 123 Memphis 95

Toronto 96 Boston 78

L.A. Lakers 122 San Antonio 112

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 4 Toronto 3

Kansas City at Detroit (ppd.)

N.Y. Yankees 7 Tampa Bay 2

Houston 3 Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 3 Cleveland 2 (13 innings)

Oakland 6 Texas 2

National League

Atlanta 7 Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 2

Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 0

St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 0

Colorado 5 San Diego 2

Interleague

Minnesota 7 Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 10 Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

AHL

Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m.

NBA

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Boston (Price 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

Texas (Perez 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 3:35 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0) at Washington (Strasburg 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 1-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Milwaukee (Suter 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

