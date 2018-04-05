New Brunswick premier suspends Speaker amid allegations of harassment

HALIFAX – Premier Brian Gallant says the Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature, Chris Collins, has been suspended from the Liberal caucus pending an investigation into allegations of harassment.

Gallant says the allegations have been made by a former employee of the legislative assembly.

The premier says his Liberal government will ask a legislative administration committee to suspend Collins from his administrative position pending an independent, third-party investigation.

Gallant did not release details about the nature of the allegations.

He said staff in the premier’s office had been made aware of “personality conflicts” between the Speaker and the former employee and the employee was then moved to another job.

On Feb. 17, the premier’s office was told of potential allegations of harassment involving the Speaker, but the employee chose not to bring forward the allegations at that time.

The premier said the employee asked for time to consider their options.

“That request was respected,” Gallant told a hastily arranged teleconference. “Yesterday, it was confirmed that the former employee in question is making allegations of harassment.”

When asked if police were involved, Gallant said he was unaware of any other investigation.

“It is crucial that we ensure that workplaces are safe and respectable for all people, in all situations,” he said.

“Any workplace harassment is unacceptable and government will take prompt and appropriate action in this situation and whenever such allegations are brought forward.”

Collins, who is 55, was first elected provincially in a 2007 by-election, after three years as a Moncton city councillor. He was briefly minister of local government under Liberal former premier Shawn Graham and was elected Speaker after the Liberals returned to power in 2014 under Gallant.