Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend after flash mob dance

Last Updated Apr 5, 2018 at 9:40 am EDT

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Marc Jacobs, right, and Char Defrancesco attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. In a video posted on Instagram, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, Jacobs dropped to his knee at a fast-food restaurant in New York City to pop the question to DeFrancesco after a flash mob danced to Prince's "Kiss." In the caption, Jacobs calls DeFrancesco his "ride or die fiance." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Fashion designer Marc Jacobs is engaged.

In a video posted on Instagram , Jacobs dropped to his knee at a fast-food restaurant in New York City on Wednesday night to pop the question to model Charly “Char” DeFrancesco after a flash mob danced to Prince’s “Kiss.”

In the caption, Jacobs calls DeFrancesco his “ride or die fiance.”

