1 injured in fire at Sherbourne and Wellesley

Last Updated Apr 5, 2018 at 6:24 am EDT

Toronto Fire at the scene on Sherbourne Street near Wellesley Street East on April 5, 2018. CITYNEWS/Tammie Sutherland

One person is in serious condition in hospital after a fire broke out at a building near Cabbagetown.

Fire crews were called to Sherbourne Street near Wellesley Street East just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics say the male victim has life-threatening burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

