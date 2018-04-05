Fear grips Yemen's Aden as deadly attacks target clerics

SANAA, Yemen – Deadly drive-by shootings targeting Muslim clerics have spread fear in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, prompting some imams to abandon their mosques while dozens have fled the country.

The killings have also underscored a rivalry that has emerged in Aden as yet another layer to Yemen’s complex civil war, with the trail leading to militias set up by the United Arab Emirates, a key partner in the Saudi-led coalition waging war against Yemen’s Shiite rebels.

Many of the slain clerics belonged to the Islah party, Yemen’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, an enemy of the UAE.

A tally by The Associated Press shows 25 clerics, preachers, and religious scholars have been gunned down since 2016 in Aden and the south, with 15 killed in the past six months alone.