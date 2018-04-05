Loading articles...

Fear grips Yemen's Aden as deadly attacks target clerics

This undated photo provided by the Yemen Ministry of Religious Endowment, shows Shawki Kamadi, who was assassinated by masked militants on a motorcycle on a street in Aden, Yemen, Feb. 13, 2018. Kamadi was a member of Islah, the Muslim Brotherhood party's branch in Yemen. His death is among a spate of deadly drive-by shootings targeting Muslim clerics in Yemen's southern port city of Aden and surrounding provinces in the past two years, spreading panic and fear among many, and prompting some imams to quit and abandon their mosques. Others have reportedly fled the country. (Yemen Ministry of Religious Endowment)

SANAA, Yemen – Deadly drive-by shootings targeting Muslim clerics have spread fear in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, prompting some imams to abandon their mosques while dozens have fled the country.

The killings have also underscored a rivalry that has emerged in Aden as yet another layer to Yemen’s complex civil war, with the trail leading to militias set up by the United Arab Emirates, a key partner in the Saudi-led coalition waging war against Yemen’s Shiite rebels.

Many of the slain clerics belonged to the Islah party, Yemen’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, an enemy of the UAE.

A tally by The Associated Press shows 25 clerics, preachers, and religious scholars have been gunned down since 2016 in Aden and the south, with 15 killed in the past six months alone.

