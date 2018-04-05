Police seek car after fatal shooting in Etobicoke

Police have released a photo of a car they say was involved in a fatal shooting in Etobicoke earlier this year.

Officers said Shaquille Wallace, 22, was returning home from work around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 9, when he was shot in a laneway on Waterton Road, near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Emergency crews responded and took him to hospital, where he died.

Police said there’s no evidence Wallace was involved in crime and they have no motive for his murder.

No one has been arrested in the case, and police are hoping the public will help them identify the suspect vehicle and its owner.

Investigators believe the car is a 2001 to 2007 Mercedes-Benz C230, C240 or C320 and is either black, blue or green.

A security camera image of a car wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Etobicoke on Jan. 9, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Last month, another innocent man was shot and killed in the same area while visiting friends.

Nnamdi Ogba, a 26-year-old electrical engineer, was shot in the back while walking to his car in a Toronto Community Housing complex on Scarlettwood Court.

Three men have been charged with first-degree murder in that case.