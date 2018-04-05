Homeowners charged in fatal Etobicoke basement fire

Charges have been laid after a fire broke out in the basement apartment of an Etobicoke home, taking the life of a 21-year-old woman.

Fire crews were called to Byng Avenue, near Albion Road, just after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.

An investigation conducted by Toronto Fire Services found that the multi-unit residential house didn’t have working smoke alarms. As well, officials said there were breaches in fire separations and an absence of fire-rated doors.

Police said the woman, a tenant of the home, was in the basement with two other people when the fire broke out. She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Fire crews rescued a 20-year-old man, who was treated in hospital. A second male occupant escaped unharmed.

Homeowners Tram Le and Trong Huu Din are facing charges for violating the Ontario Fire Code – which could run up to $50,000 and/or a year in jail for individuals and up to $100,000 for a corporation.