Canadian commitment to Mali coincides with review of UN mission

OTTAWA – Canada’s decision to send military helicopters to Mali has coincided with a major review of the UN peacekeeping mission, the results of which are expected in the coming weeks.

The review was launched in January and its aim is to determine whether the UN mission is on the right track or needs to change to better support peace and stability in the country.

Sources say the team conducting the review recently returned to New York and their findings could have an impact on the role the Canadian military plays in Mali when they arrive there later this year.

The review is part of a broader attempt by the UN to improve peacekeeping and comes amid questions about such missions from U.S. President Donald Trump and others.

One of the questions for Canada is whether the review team recommends the UN mission continue to support a counter-terrorism force in Mali comprised of troops from five African countries.

The UN Security Council ordered the peacekeeping mission in December to support the force with medical evacuations and logistical support, which Canada’s helicopters will be set up to do.

Another issue is whether the mission will shift its focus from northern Mali to the centre of the country, where Islamic jihadists have been much more active in recent months.