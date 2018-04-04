Loading articles...

Woman in serious condition following east end fire

A woman in her 20’s is in serious condition after a fire in the city’s east end.

Toronto fire was called to a home near Danforth and Greenwood avenues around 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

Paramedics say they helped two people out of a basement apartment, the woman and a man in his 30’s who suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

