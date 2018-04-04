Tuesday’s Games
NHL
Arizona 4 Calgary 1
Winnipeg 5 Montreal 4 OT
Vegas 5 Vancouver 4 (SO)
Columbus 5 Detroit 4 (OT)
New Jersey 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Islanders 5 Philadelphia 4
Florida 2 Nashville 1
Tampa Bay 4 Boston 0
Dallas 4 San Jose 2
—
AHL
Bridgeport 3 Providence 2
Charlotte 3 Lehigh Valley 1
WB/Scranton 5 Hershey 3
Milwaukee 4 Chicago 3 (SO)
Cleveland 4 Iowa 0
—
NBA
Cleveland 112 Toronto 106
Philadelphia 121 Brooklyn 95
Miami 101 Atlanta 98
Orlando 97 New York 73
Chicago 120 Charlotte 114
Golden State 111 Oklahoma City 107
Houston 120 Washington 104
Milwaukee 106 Boston 102
Dallas 115 Portland 109
Denver 107 Indiana 104
Utah 117 L.A. Lakers 110
Phoenix 97 Sacramento 94
L.A. Clippers 113 San Antonio 110
—
MLB
American League
Toronto 14 Chicago White Sox 5
Kansas City 1 Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 11 Tampa Bay 4
Houston 10 Baltimore 6
Texas 4 Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 13 Cleveland 2
National League
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (ppd.)
N.Y. Mets 2 Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 13 Washington 6
Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 4
Arizona 6 L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 8 Colorado 4
Interleage
Seattle 6 San Francisco 4
Boston 4 Miami 2 (13 innings)
—