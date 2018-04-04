Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Theme park 'Wolfman' who went after visitors dies at 60
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 4, 2018 11:05 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 4, 2018 at 11:40 am EDT
LINCOLN, N.H. – A longtime portrayer of the scruffy “Wolfman” who roams the woods of a New Hampshire theme park to chase away train-riding visitors has died. William Farrand was 60.
The Fournier-Hale Funeral Home in North Woodstock confirms Farrand died Monday at a Plymouth hospital following a long illness.
Farrand played the Wolfman from 1993 to 2008 at Clark’s Trading Post in Lincoln, a 90-year-old attraction featuring shows with trained bears, a Victorian Main Street, and the steam-locomotive White Mountain Central Railroad ride. Train workers tell visitors to watch for the Wolfman, an eye patch-wearing recluse who tries to scare them away from his secret mining operation of the precious mineral unobtainium.
The theme park posted on Facebook that Farrand entertained guests “as though he was born for the job.”
