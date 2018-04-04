Loading articles...

One child dead, 10 others sent to hospital from Stoney Nakoda First Nation

One child is dead and 10 other children have been rushed to hospital after being found in medical distress on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

EMS said the cause of the distress is unknown, but the children didn’t suffer any injuries as they were transported throughout Wednesday afternoon.

The ages of the children are also unknown.

More to come

