Nova Scotia Oscar winner visits provincial legislature with gold statuette

HALIFAX – Oscar made a visit to the Nova Scotia legislature on Wednesday.

Set decorator Shane Vieau brought the gold statuette along as he was recognized and congratulated for his recent Academy Award win through a motion brought to the legislative chamber by Premier Stephen McNeil.

Vieau, a Dartmouth native, won the Oscar last month for best production design on the film that also won for best picture in 2017, The Shape of Water.

Vieau says it’s a big honour for him to bring his award home to a province that has a strong connection with the arts.

He says while it’s overwhelming to “show off” the award, he’s proud of the work that was done on the film.

Vieau says he’s currently working on the next DC Comics superhero film Shazam in Toronto.

He says work on the film is slated to wrap up over the next seven weeks or so, with a theatrical release scheduled for next April.