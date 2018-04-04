Judge delivering instructions at trial of man accused of killing yoga instructor

HALIFAX – A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is delivering his opening remarks to the jury at the murder trial of a Halifax man accused of killing a popular yoga instructor.

Nicholas Butcher, a 35-year-old graduate of Dalhousie University’s law school, is accused of killing 32-year-old Montreal native Kristin Johnston on March 26, 2016.

A 16-member jury panel was selected on Tuesday, after Butcher pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Judge Joshua Arnold told the jury today they must make their decision “without sympathy, prejudice or fear.”

The Crown is expected to deliver its opening address today before calling its first witness.

Johnston opened a Bikram yoga studio in downtown Halifax, gaining a reputation as a kind and determined businesswoman with what friends described as a “magnetic” personality.